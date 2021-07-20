Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 4 children from Racine, mother with them

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials have issued an AMBER Alert for four children Tuesday who were last seen with their mother in Racine.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued the alert around 2:40 p.m. that four children ages 7, 4, 2 and 6 months were missing.

The children’s mother, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell, reportedly left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her children. The agency stated she is not responding to attempted contact by her family or friends.

Zy”Mere J.L. White, a 7-year-old boy, is described as 3-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Zariee L. White is described as a 4-year-old girl, Black, 3 feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds.

Zamari L. White is a 2-year-old girl, Black and standing about 2 feet tall.

Zakyi J. White is a 6-month-old, weighing about 12 pounds.

Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari (2), and Zakyi (6 mos.)(Wisconsin Amber Alert website)

The Wisconsin Amber Alert site reports Boutwell is considered a suspect in the incident. She is described as standing 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is reported to be driving a red Chevy Sonic, but authorities did not give a license plate.

The Racine Police Department stated Boutwell’s vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover. The department is attempting to check the welfare of Boutwell and her children.

Anyone who sees Boutwell or her children should call 911 or 262-886-2300.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will continue to update this story as details develop.

The Racine Police Department needs your help locating Ariania Boutwell. Ariania is likely with her four children ages...

Posted by Racine Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Authorities are searching for Chevrolet Sonic like this one in connection with an Amber Alert...
Authorities are searching for Chevrolet Sonic like this one in connection with an Amber Alert issued on July 20, 2021.(Wisconsin Amber Alert website)

