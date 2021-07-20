Advertisement

Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

By Liz Gelardi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - Kaci Loux, 15, loved spending time with her mom and younger sisters.

“She was an outstanding girl. Like I said, she loved her music, she loved hanging out with me,” said Kaci Loux’s mother, Shilynee Loux.

Her daughter was the first child COVID-19-related death in Mesa County. According to the health department, the girl tested positive for the Delta variant and was hospitalized before her age group was eligible for the vaccine.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your own kid over it,” the mother said.

Cases of the Delta variant are skyrocketing in several states, including Colorado.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated.

Shilynee Loux said her youngest daughter got COVID-19 in April, and it spread throughout the entire family. Only Kaci Loux was hospitalized.

“It progressed pretty fast. She was complaining that she couldn’t breathe,” Shilynee Loux explained.

At one point it seemed like her daughter was improving.

“I went with her and we’re up there probably 3 1/2 weeks in ICU and then they’re getting ready to put her into recovery. And then everything just went to hell,” the mother said.

Shilynee Loux said her daughter went into cardiac arrest and passed away after nearly a month in the hospital.

“Don’t wait, don’t wait. Take them in ASAP, because if you wait it gets 10 times worse and it will shut their lungs down fast,” the mother warned to other parents.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Kerry: Time is running out to combat climate change