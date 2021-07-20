Advertisement

Farm Tech Days: Alice in Dairyland reins in day 1

Alice in Dairyland gives her lay of the Huntsinger Farms land with Hello Wisconsin, Tuesday morning.
2021 Farm Technology Days
2021 Farm Technology Days(weau)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE CO. Wis. (WEAU) -One of Wisconsin’s largest farm showcases in the state kicks off today in Eau Claire County.

Wisconsin Farm Technology days is a three-day event featuring the latest innovations in agriculture with more than 500 exhibitors.

The 74th Alice in Wonderland Julia Nunes joins Hello Wisconsin live from Huntsinger Farms, Tuesday morning to kick start 2021 Farm Technology Days.

This is the first time Farm Technology Days has been held in Eau Claire Co. since 1992, back when it was called Farm Progress Days, and Huntsinger Farms is hosting this years event on over 270 acres of its land.

The show opens at 9a.m. each day, with tickets available at the gates or online.

Live music will also be offered, including performances by Barron singer Chris Kroeze each day at noon.

-Single day tickets are $10

-Family passes for up to five people is $40

-Kids 12 and under are free

-Parking is free as well

Home of surfing in Wisconsin excited for sport to make its Olympic debut