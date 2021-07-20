Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendance numbers

Latest News

The La Crosse Fire Department's newest vehicle is dedicated to James McCormick
La Crosse Fire Department’s newest vehicle honors fallen firefighter
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
Remembering Our Fallen
"Remembering Our Fallen" In La Crosse
Farm Technology Days
Farm Technology Days Under Way