First Putt for Scouting Mini-Golf Classic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted their first-ever Putt for Scouting Mini-Golf Classic on Tuesday at Action City in Eau Claire. The CEO of the BSA, Tim Molepske, says they wanted to hold a golfing event that wasn’t so traditional.

“What we’re excited about is doing a golf tournament, but everybody in town in doing a golf tournament,” Molepske said. “We wanted to do a different spin on it, so we’re doing a putt-putt tournament.”

Teams of four registered for the 18-hole tournament. There was food, prizes and some of the holes had fun side games. All of the proceeds generated from the event will go toward BSA.

“To send kids to camp, assistance for when they register, uniforms and we also give a free handbook to every young person that joins our scouting program,” Molepske said.

Moleopske wants anyone who joins the boy scouts to be able to enjoy what the BSA has to offer without having to worry about money.

“We don’t want anyone not to be able to join scouting because of financial barriers,” Molepske said. “We want to be accessible to and by a;; just because we want them to experience our values and character and leadership training that we provide.”

Tim Nelson is from Menomonie and he grew up scouting. He says he is happy that the money raised will help kids experience what the BSA has to offer.

“That’s awesome, because I know from personal experience the time we had at Camp Phillips or boy scouts summer camp or any of the events that Chippewa Valley Council put on were super fun so just being able to have every kid be able to experience that is great,” Nelson said.

Nelson enjoyed the idea of having a mini-golf tournament because more people can enjoy the game without hassle.

“I’m not an incredibly hard core golfer so being able to do something fun that doesn’t require a lot of skill and dedication to gold is good for me,” Nelson said.

The BSA plans to have another Putt for Scouting Mini-Golf Classic in 2022 and will make it annual event.

To learn more about the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.