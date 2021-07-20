Advertisement

Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor. Earlier today, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at their home.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on the investigation into the disappearance of a Dane Co. couple, which later turned into homicide investigation, shows investigators are targeting a new location as they search for the victim’s wife.

On Tuesday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office revealed they have been searching the Waste Management landfill, near Johnson Creek, as they continue to search for Krista Halderson. They are also working to identify remains of that were found last week along the Wisconsin River, near the town of Roxbury.

Krista Halderson
Krista Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

“This work can be slow and tedious, but is vital to obtaining important evidence,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Dane Co. deputies and Madison Police Dept. K9 teams have been combing through the landfill for the past several days and continue to do so, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The remains of Krista Halderson’s husband, Bart, were found on July 8, in rural Cottage Grove. Krista is still considered a missing person in the investigation.

“I’m very proud of the hard working and dedicated staff at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office working day and night on this investigation. We are all committed to bringing answers and closure to the Halderson family,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The couple’s son, Chandler Halderson, has been arrested in connection with his father’s death and faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse and giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person.

In a court appearance on Thursday, court commissioner Brian Ausmus set the younger Halderson’s bail at $1 million. Prosecutors noted during the hearing that they expect to file more charges against him at a later date.

Chandler Halderson appears in Dane Co. court on July 15, 2021.
Chandler Halderson appears in Dane Co. court on July 15, 2021.(Dane Co. via YouTube)

