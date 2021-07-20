Advertisement

History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Bucks are on the verge of making history as Milwaukee’s first NBA champion since 1971.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks can’t think about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6.

He says it’s hard but they can’t get ahead of themselves and have to stay in the moment.

They have set up the potential party 50 years in the making by winning the last three games.

The Suns are facing elimination for the first time in this postseason. But they are confident they can send the series back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

