Hundreds of exhibitors ready for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s less than 4 hours away—the opening of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 at Huntsinger farms, south of Eau Claire in Eau Claire County. Show hours all 3 days of the show will be 9 to 4. The theme of this year’s show is “The Future of Farming is Now”. Tent City will include about 400 exhibitors and will include Innovation Square where visitors can see some unique agriculture operations like Huntsinger farms Horseradish, Chippewa Valley Bean and their Dark Red Kidney Bean operation, Superior Fresh and their aquatic fish raising systems and their hydroponic organic vegetable growing program as well as how Marieka Gouda makes champion ship Gouda cheese. The opening ceremony will start at 9 this morning.

This week’s Crop Progress report is strictly based on where in the country you grow crops. Corn is rated 65% good to excellent again this week but farmers in the Northern and Western parts of the country wouldn’t agree as they continue to suffer drought with some already destroying their crops because of the ongoing drought. Nebraska and Wisconsin have the best looking corn while the corn in the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota is only rated about 30% good to excellent. Silking did jump 30% over the last week as 56% of the crop has now silked with 8% of the corn now in the dough stage. The condition of the soybean crop went up 1% from a week ago and is now at 59% good to excellent. This week’s report shows 63% of the beans are now blooming with 23% of the plants setting pods. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have the best looking soybeans in the country.

Here in Wisconsin, the corn is rated 76% good to excellent this week as 34% of the crop has now silked—just slightly ahead of normal. Soybeans across the state are rated 72% good to excellent this week 69% of the plants blooming and 28% of the plants are setting pods. Farmers also report 96% of their have headed and they’ve already harvested 6% of the crop that is rated 72% in good to excellent condition this week. Potatoes continue to look good as that crop is rated 95% good to excellent with 3% of the potatoes harvested. State farmers have also put up 87% of their second hay crop and 12% of third crop. Topsoil moisture this week is 75% adequate to surplus, 19% short and 6% very short.

