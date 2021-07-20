La Crosse Fire Department’s newest vehicle honors fallen firefighter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department is honoring the legacy of a fallen firefighter through the newest addition to its fleet.

The department’s new Quint 1 apparatus is dedicated to James McCormick, who died while on-duty on November 28, 1957.

McCormick responded to a fire at 612 Ferry Street and began to experience chest and stomach pains while on the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Now, McCormick’s legacy will be remembered each time the vehicle is in-use.

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam says the dedication allows the department to reflect on how far its come since 1957 and how equipment and standards have improved since then.

“Better rigs, safer working environments, self-contained breathing apparatus, National Fire Protection Association 1582 standards about health and wellness physicals,” Gilliam detailed. “We’re working to make sure that we’re getting all our firefighters, not only from their entrance physicals, but through the course of their career, making sure they emerge from this career as strong or hopefully stronger and more well than when they started.”

The Quint 1 is now in-service and can hold 500 gallons of water while also having an aerial ladder more than 100 ft. long.

