La Crosse priest resigns from role with U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

The logo for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - A La Crosse priest has abruptly resigned from his role in a national Catholic organization.

Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill resigned as General Secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday, according to a memo sent by the organization’s president, Archbishop José Gomez and obtained by the National Catholic Reporter. The memo cited “possible improper behavior” as the reason for the resignation, but clarified that the allegations that the organization learned of on Monday did not include misconduct with minors.

In a statement, the Diocese of La Crosse says that they are “saddened to hear the media reports related to Msgr. Burrill.” The Diocese also says they will cooperate with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as the claims of improper behavior are investigated.

Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, announced his resignation as General Secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops this morning. In 2016, he was appointed Associate General Secretary and in 2020 was named General Secretary for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Msgr. Burrill was ordained a priest for the Diocese of La Crosse in 1998 and in conjunction with the Diocese’s Protect and Heal initiatives has consistently completed safe environment training and background checks. His most recent background check was completed in 2020.

Bishop William Patrick Callahan and representatives of the Diocese of La Crosse are saddened to hear the media reports related to Msgr. Burrill. The Diocese of La Crosse pledges its full cooperation with the Conference of Catholic Bishops to pursue all appropriate steps in investigating and addressing the situation.

Please remember Msgr. Burrill and all affected in your prayers so they may find refuge and strength in God’s unfailing love.

Diocese of La Crosse statement on Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill

Msgr. Burrill had served as General Secretary since November, elected to the position after four years as Associate General Secretary from 2016 until 2020. Prior to that, he was a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse. Msgr. Burrill has also been a pastor in La Crosse, Durand, Lima, and Mondovi, and also served as chaplain for Regis Catholic Schools from 1999 until 2001.

Fr. Michael Fuller will take over as interim General Secretary until a new General Secretary can be elected.

