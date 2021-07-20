Local animal shelters team up for Olympics-themed event to help pets find homes

EAU CLAIRE, DUNN, CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - As more than 200 countries come together later this month for the 2020 Summer Olympics, four Chippewa Valley animal welfare organizations - Bob’s House for Dogs, Chippewa County Humane Association, Dunn County Humane Society and Eau Claire County Humane Association – will unite to show the animals at their facilities are “as good as gold.”

From the opening to the closing ceremonies in Japan – July 23 to Aug. 8, the As Good As Gold Animal Olympics will use a Facebook event page to showcase animals available for adoption at each facility and their athletic abilities.

It will also educate the public about what each organization does, raise funds the four agencies will equally share and engage animal lovers to share photos and videos of their companions adopted from local shelters.

“There is a level of excitement that surrounds the Olympics, and we thought why not be part of that and show off some of the amazing dogs on our team,” said Amy Quella, executive director of Bob’s House for Dogs, a foster and adoption center for middle-age to senior dogs south of Eau Claire.

Lisa Drenckhahn, Dunn County Humane Society volunteer and event coordinator, couldn’t agree more.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to showcase some of our adoptable residents during this fun event,” she said. “And it is great to have the chance to work with ECCHA, CCHA and Bob’s House for Dogs to help more of the homeless animals of the Chippewa Valley find their furever families.

The four organizations – located in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties – take in and care for homeless animals, relying primarily on donations, fundraising and grant awards to cover the related costs. Between the four organizations, more than 2,200 animals – primarily dogs and cats – found homes in 2020.

“ECCHA adopted out over 885 animals in 2020 – during the global pandemic!” said Shelley Janke, Eau Claire County Humane Association executive director. “We tried very hard to remain open for adopters during the crazy year and are thrilled with the idea that we found homes for so many animals! And, we are looking forward to hopefully finding homes for even more through this effort.”

Jess Crosby, shelter manager for the Chippewa County Humane Association, is hoping to do the same.

“If you think Simone Biles is talented, wait until you meet our residents,” she said. “The cats and dogs in our care are truly as good as gold, and we hope people consider adding them to their team.”

To access the As Good as Gold Animal Olympics Facebook event page, click HERE. Just like the official Summer Games, there will be opening and closing ceremonies, along with photos and videos of the adoptable animals.

