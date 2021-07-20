Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendance numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - If you went to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair between July 7 and 11, you were a part of record breaking numbers.

According to Fair Manager Rusty Volk, a typical year would see around 90,000 people. This year’s fair brought in more than 100,000 people during the five day run. Saturday, July 10 was the busiest day.

Volk says carnival rides were up 30 percent from 2019. Food and merchandise vendors reported they were up more than 50 percent.

The fair generated between $8 million and $9 million dollars.

For each ticket sold for the Leinenkugel’s Main Stage performance, $2 were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, which resulted in a $4,698 donation.

