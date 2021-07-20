Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Developers are requesting to remodel the Campus View Inn & Suites into apartments.

On Monday, The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve a request to rezone the property at 809 Clairemont Ave., moving the proposed plan one step further.

Developers at River Valley Architects say remodeling the hotel into apartments could help alleviate the need for more affordable living in Eau Claire and housing for university students. The plan calls for a total of 87 apartment units: 7 two-bedrooms, 28 one-bedrooms and 52 studio apartments. In Monday’s meeting, Robb Majeski with Compass Real Estate Management said rent would range from $705 to $1395 per month.

Parts of the parking lot and the hotel’s pools would be converted to green space. The commercial buildings attached to the hotel would be demolished, forcing out O’Leary’s Pub and Mancino’s.

In a proactive move, Mancino’s owners Samantha and John Biwer announced plans to relocate and close its Clairemont Ave. location in September.

“We were super sad,” Samantha said. “We love being close to Clairemont Avenue close to the university, the medical community, the technical college. A lot of our employees can walk from the dorms, the sports field and we are centrally located for deliveries.”

However the owners are thankful for the community’s support after their announcement. They have yet to say where the new location will be and when it will open.

“We have always done really well here and we have had a great staff, the community has supported us tremendously so we really want to reopen and continue Mancino’s,” John said.

O’Leary’s Pub owner says he is waiting for plans of the remodel to become official before announcing next steps.

Developers haven’t said yet what they will do with the commercial space. A plan would need to be passed by plan commission but they say the initial priority is to remodel the hotel.

Once constructed, the apartments will be managed by Compass Management.

If the plan is approved by City Council at its meeting on July 27, developers want to start construction as soon as possible with a goal to have the apartments complete by Fall 2022.

