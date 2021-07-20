Advertisement

“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial on display in La Crosse

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Banner by banner, the lost sons and daughters show the cost of defending America’s freedom.

The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial honors our country’s military, focusing on those who died since the attacks of September 11th.

The traveling monument is on display for all to see at Western Technical College this week.

“When I think about Western today, we serve over 1,000 military connected families every year, and our heritage includes serving vets for 100 years,” Western President Dr. Roger Stanford said.

Director of Veteran Services Jackie Helgeson says technical colleges provide more flexibility for veterans transferring out of the military.

“It’s much easier to enter Western than a four-year based on when they get discharged and when they get out of the service,” Helgeson said. “We tend to see more people start here and then they may eventually transfer over to UW-La Crosse or Viterbo or another four-year institution.”

Stanford says supporting fellow military members will continue to be a point of emphasis for the school.

“As a veteran myself I’m proud to work at a military friendly college, one that serves those that served and cares about it,” Stanford expressed.

Western’s military connections lead to its hosting of the memorial, which is also sponsored by the Weber Group.

Founder Don Weber is encouraging the community to visit the display and pay their respects for what the fallen fought for.

“All these individuals, 5,279, walk around, take a look, they put their lives out there for freedoms, and not only ours, for others around the world,” Weber said.

The memorial is outside of Western’s Student Success Center and is available for public viewing until July 25th.

It will be open until 10 PM each night except for the 25th when it will close at 6 PM.

