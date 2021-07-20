Advertisement

Silver Spring Foods Zing Masters use science to make horseradish

A Zing Master explaining how they use science to create horseradish recipes at Wisconsin Farm...
A Zing Master explaining how they use science to create horseradish recipes at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Huntsinger Farms near Eau Claire grows and produces the most horseradish in the world, processing and selling it through its Silver Spring Foods product line.

Helping create Sliver Spring’s horseradish products are its Zing Masters. These scientists do experiments helping ensure each recipe has the right amount of “zing.”

“We’ve done a lot of shelf life studies studying the change in perception and heat level over time throughout the self life of the products. We’ve done some threshold testing to better understand how the differences in heat level are perceived by different people,” Zing Master Sarah Kolk said.

Silver Spring Quality Manager Jeff Stanley said since everyone has their own reaction to different types of horseradish, it’s the Zing Masters job to help decide what works best in its recipes.

“When you talk about horseradish, there’s a sensory science to it,” he said. “So the feeling you get when you eat it in your nose, in your mouth, on your tongue and then the taste of it as well can vary from one crop to another. And so it’s important that we can identify those different flavor compounds just like we do for wine, coffee.”

“We can use different processing techniques including size of the grind, different additions of ingredients to control how much of the flavor compound is produced. It’s actually a hydrolysis product that’s created upon grinding,” Kolk said.

Using these processes, they created the Zing Factor Index to make it easier for people to get the level of “zing” they desire.

“The index allows us to know exactly what level of heat,” Stanley said. “So you can get anything from a Z-1, which is a low of heat, which gives you that horseradish flavor but without that intense zing heat that you get, versus a Z-5. So if you want something with a lot of heat in it that’ll really bring that zing and open you up, that’ll be your Z-5.”

The Zing Masters will be at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in at Huntsinger Farms through Thursday. People can meet them and learn more about what they do.

Silver Spring horseradish is available at local grocery stores.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendance numbers
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

Latest News

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
The "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial is now on display at Western Technical College
“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial on display in La Crosse
Deer District
Bucks' Deer District 'Safe, Secure' with Capacity Expanded for Game 6
Putt for Scouting
Inaugural "Putt for Scouting" Mini-Golf Event