Three injured after head-on vehicle crash in Buffalo Co. Monday

TOWN OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo Co. on Monday morning.

According to the Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Dept., two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson, between Durand and the Village of Nelson, on Monday at 10:54 a.m. A 70-year-old woman from Stockholm, Wis. and her passenger in the first vehicle, as well as an 85-year-old woman from Pepin, Wis. in the second vehicle, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says that the intersection and portions of both highways were shut down while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Alma Ambulance, Nelson Fire Dept., Pepin Ambulance, Mayo Air One Ambulance, and the Buffalo Co. Highway Dept. are credited with assisting at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.