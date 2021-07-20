Advertisement

Three injured after head-on vehicle crash in Buffalo Co. Monday

Two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 35 in the Town of...
Two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson Monday.(Source: KFVS/stock image)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo Co. on Monday morning.

According to the Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Dept., two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson, between Durand and the Village of Nelson, on Monday at 10:54 a.m. A 70-year-old woman from Stockholm, Wis. and her passenger in the first vehicle, as well as an 85-year-old woman from Pepin, Wis. in the second vehicle, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says that the intersection and portions of both highways were shut down while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Alma Ambulance, Nelson Fire Dept., Pepin Ambulance, Mayo Air One Ambulance, and the Buffalo Co. Highway Dept. are credited with assisting at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

Latest News

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/20/21)
Potential juror questions, special verdict requests, and a motion to dismiss a report as...
Motions filed ahead of civil trial for man shot by ECPD in 2015
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash