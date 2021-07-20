Advertisement

What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Across the nation, the controversy continues over how racism is taught in schools. Some including lawmakers on Capitol Hill have called these conversations Critical Race Theory.

To get a better understanding of what CRT is Gray DC asked Jazmyne Owens, a PreK-12th Policy Advisor at Washington, DC think tank New America.

“It’s a legal theory,” said Owens. “It came out of law school. It’s a theoretical framework that was developed in the 1970s and 80s as a way to understand the intersection of race, power and politics.”

Following the growing social justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder, the conversations on race have grown in our nation’s classrooms.

But Sharif El-Mekki, who runs the Center for Black Educator Development in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, says there are no actual plans to teach school-aged children CRT.

“This is not a course that most students are actually taking in Prek-12,” he said.

El-Mekki says conversations about racism in schools is not Critical Race Theory, but there are other perspectives to teach that aren’t being taught.

“It’s hard to understand history if you’re not looking at it from whose voices were centered, who was marginalized.”

El-Mekki’s perspective is one that’s now being debated in school board meetings across the country.

It’s also happening on Capitol Hill, where Republican lawmakers have introduced several bills and resolutions against the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

That legislation has slim chances of passing with Democrats in control of Congress.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

Latest News

Two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 35 in the Town of...
Three injured after head-on vehicle crash in Buffalo Co. Monday
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
Stocks rebound from Monday's miserable trading session.
Stocks regain much of ground they lost in rout a day earlier
Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal
Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal