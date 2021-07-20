Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS confirms 451 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The seven-day case average jumps to 193 Tuesday, up from 156 on Monday.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, COVID-19 case numbers are back to levels not seen since two months ago.

Nine deaths were added to the state’s total, although only two of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. The seven-day average for deaths remains at one in Tuesday’s report.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DHS reports 51.1% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, or 2,977,168 people, including 62.0% of adults.

A total 48.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, or 2,840,269 people, including 59.4% of adults.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS is reporting 387 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the seven-day case average from 156 to 193. The one-day increase is the most since mid-May, and the positivity rate is now at 2.5% of all tests conducted, also at a rate not seen since mid-May.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 15 counties, a jump up from just two counties the week prior. This includes Eau Claire Co. in western Wisconsin, which is also one of 13 counties showing an increasing trend in cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalized patients rose by 56. That’s above the 7-day average of 32 hospital admissions per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, Wisconsin Hospital Association numbers show there are 8 more patients in the state’s hospitals than Monday, including 5 more in ICU. The 144 patients hospitalized erases gains made since June 10, while the 40 patients in ICU is the most at one time since June 17.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

