Advertisement

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race

FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a...
FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash. File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has joined the crowded Democratic field for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The 34-year-old Barnes is vying to become the first Black U.S. senator in Wisconsin history. He is giving up a chance to run for a second term in 2022 as Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate.

Instead, Barnes on Tuesday became the seventh Democrat to enter the race, with an eighth expected to get in soon. Barnes was launching his campaign with an event in his hometown of Milwaukee.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate
A car was found floating in the La Crosse River in Sparta on Friday, July 16, 2021. The driver...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

Latest News

Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected
Sen. Johnson's latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April...
Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care