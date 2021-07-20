Advertisement

Wisconsin veteran does pushups for veteran suicide awareness

Darren Hafford is doing 50 pushups in 50 state capitols in 50 days
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifty pushups, 50 U.S. capitols, 50 days. A Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran is pushing himself to raise awareness for a topic that is often pushed aside: veteran suicide.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 6,435 U.S. veterans died by suicide in 2018. Veteran Darren Hafford is touring the country to change that.

“It’s happening and it happens too much,” he said.

Hafford began his mission on July 4th, in Austin, Texas. Since then, he has driven over 7,000 miles around the country.

He says since leaving the armed forces, this new mission has given him a sense of purpose.

“When you get out you don’t have that sense of deed and honor, and this has definitely restored that in me,” he said.

On Monday Hafford was back in his home state, Wisconsin, for his 16th day on the road. He completed his 50 pushups at the Wisconsin state capitol building at 7:30 p.m.

“I felt we needed a boost and the way our country had been the last year or so ... as a veteran it pained me... we needed a feel-good story to remind us of how great the United States could be,” he said.

Hafford was in Minnesota earlier this week, and his next stop is Illinois. But he says nowhere he travels for this mission will give him the feeling that being home does.

His main message: “The hardest thing to do is to ask for help, and what I’m hoping is with this mission that they [veterans] will see how people around the country ... want to help them out and that the love is there, people love their veterans in America.”

To donate to Hafford’s cause, click here.

