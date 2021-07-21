Wisconsin fans celebrate as Bucks win NBA Finals against Suns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points - and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats. He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps | AP)

After rallying from a two-games-to-none deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home with a three-to-two lead, and a chance to wrap up the NBA title tonight at home against the Phoenix Suns. A win tonight will give the Bucks their first championship in a half century.

More than 18,000 fans packed into Fiserv Forum Tuesday night in what is the first game the Bucks play for the NBA Championship title since 1971.

The Suns lead 47-42 at halftime.

Bucks fans Dan Dent and James Phillips was among the fans in the Deer District who went to cheer on the team.

”This is a once in a lifetime event, obviously it’s been 50 years since the Bucks have been here. I want to be a part of history,” said Dent.

“Make it happen. Make the people proud baby,” said Phillips, with Dent adding, “Milwaukee! Milwaukee! Bucks in 6!”

Milwaukee averaged 120.1 points per game in the regular season to become the NBA’s highest-scoring team in nearly 40 years. But they’ve pulled ahead in this series by delivering memorable defensive plays.

Fans also watched the Bucks from Breese Stevens Field Tuesday night, following Forward Madison’s match.

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a slam dunk in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash | AP)

Milwaukee’s Deer District looked different for Game 6 of the Finals than in the past. The main stage moved to a vacant lot right across the street from Fiserv Forum, as 65,000 Bucks fans got ready to party and cheer on the Bucks.

Fans traveled as far as Texas for Tuesday night’s game, with some fans even arriving early Tuesday morning.

Gov. Tony Evers and his wife Kathy cheered on the Bucks on Twitter, saying “Bucks in six!”

Looking forward to watching our Milwaukee @Bucks tonight! More than four decades in the making, all Kathy and I have left to say is... pic.twitter.com/DDQ7TjDAl0 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 20, 2021

