Chippewa Falls Police to add SRO for middle school

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is planning to add a new school resource officer for Chippewa Falls Middle School.

The Chippewa Falls City Council recently approved adding one additional sworn officer, increasing the number from 24 to 25. The position created is one for a new school resource officer.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said that they added the new position due to more kids being enrolled in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

“The size of the middle school is 1,100 students, plus 400 students per elementary school,” Kelm said. ”We weren’t serving them to the level that we need to, and that’s why working with the school district we were able to put this position into place.”

The application period for the new school resource officer position will close on Tuesday, July 27.

