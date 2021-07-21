Advertisement

Construction begins Monday on Highway 12 pedestrian safety improvement project in Altoona

The goal of the project is to help pedestrians cross from the south side of Highway 12 at the 3rd Street East/County Highway A intersection rather than the intersection at Nottingham Way to the east.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing that construction will start on a pedestrian safety improvement project on Highway 12 Monday.

The DOT will be adding a pair of 10-foot shared-use paths for pedestrians to cross Highway 12 at the 3rd Street East/County Highway A intersection located east of Highway 53. Additionally, new pedestrian signals and a crosswalk will be added to the intersection. Sidewalks on the north side will be added to North Hillcrest Parkway, while a new road to the south will connect Highway 12 with Windsor Forest Drive.

The goal of the project is to help pedestrians cross from the south side of Highway 12 at the 3rd Street East/County Highway A intersection rather than the intersection at Nottingham Way to the east, which does not have traffic signals.

The project, which has a cost of $113,363, according to the contract signed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, will be completed by McCabe Construction of Eau Claire. Traffic impacts include temporary lane closures on Highway 12, as well as shoulder closures. The project has an expected completion date of early September, depending on weather conditions.

A map showing the location of a road construction project set to begin July 26, 2021.
A map showing the location of a road construction project set to begin July 26, 2021.(WEAU)

