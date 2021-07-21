Eau Claire’s “Country Hoedown” offers evening activity for Farm Tech Days visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The excitement over Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County isn’t just contained to Huntsinger Farms.

The Bear Creek Band was part of a “Country Hoedown” in downtown Eau Claire at the Lismore Hotel Tuesday evening. It included dancing, food trucks, shopping, and dining.

Visit Eau Claire’s Benny Anderson hopes the gathering can help downtown piggy-back off the money being spent at the Farm Tech Days site.

“You know, originally we were expecting around 50,000 in 2020. Now, they actually say we may beat it and get around 60,000. So, besides the economic impact for our businesses after a tough year, the true value is getting people back together, getting out, and letting people enjoy their family, some good entertainment, and a great show,” said Anderson.

Wednesday, it will be Altoona’s turn to be on display when Rock’n on the River happens from 5 to 10 p.m. at River Prairie Park.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.