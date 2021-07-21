Advertisement

Elderly Oshkosh woman may be headed to Clark County

Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Oshkosh woman who may be headed to Clark County.

Georgia Pinkerton was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A family member said she has been talking about heading to Clark County. The family is concerned as she has not driven a car in three years.

Pinkerton is believed to be driving a 2018 blue Kia Soul.

Example photo of Kia Soul
Example photo of Kia Soul(WSAW)

If you see Pinkerton or the vehicle call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert canceled for 4 Racine children, mother
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest

Latest News

The goal of the project is to help pedestrians cross from the south side of Highway 12 at the...
Construction begins Monday on Highway 12 pedestrian safety improvement project in Altoona
farm tech days day 2
2021 FARM TECH DAYS WRAP
Day two of Farm Tech Days at Huntsinger Farms begin at 9a.m. and run through 4p.m.
Farm Tech Days: What you can expect for day two
Deadline nearing to sign up for Conservation Reserve Program