Farm Tech Days takes a look at agriculture’s past, present and future

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Growing lettuce without soil sounds like science fiction, but it’s something farmers are already doing.

At the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, you can see agriculture’s past, present and future.

Part of that future: the next generation.

“The Youth Area here at Farm Technology Days is really focused in on making sure that the youth come through here and have a really fun, exciting time, but also they learn about the careers associated with the things they’re interested in,” said Adam Wehling, the Dean of Agriculture, Energy, Construction & Transportation at Chippewa Valley Technical College. “We’ve got animals, we’ve got plants, we’ve got equipment, we’ve got drones, technology and other STEM focused activities.”

Flying a drone is a fan favorite.

“It’s just fun driving remote controls,” said six-year-old Milo McMillan from Eau Claire.

Seventh grader Alex Curtis agreed: “It’s actually pretty fun, and if you like to do the drone. If you know how to drive a drone. It’s actually pretty fun.”

With many activities to do, it’s hard to choose a top activity.

“Most of them was all fun,” said Miranda Shirk from Thorp. “Like, I don’t really have a favorite. It was all pretty fun.”

“If you’ve definitely never come, definitely come,” said Davida Zimmerman also from Thorp. “It’s a lot of fun, and you always learn something new. Yeah, it’s just a lot of fun.”

As it looks to the future, Farm Tech Days also highlight the past at the Heritage Display.

“Everything is modern technology,” said Dan Goulet, the president of the Chippewa Valley Antique and Small Engine Club. “Well, we took the technology, and we’re going back with it. It’s what was 25, 30, 40 years ago.”

The past, the present and the future of agriculture, it’s all here.

You still have one more day to visit the Heritage Display, Youth Area and the rest of Farm Technology Days.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets are $10.

