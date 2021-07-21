Farm Tech Days: What you can expect for day two

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 Farm Tech Days show opening Tuesday welcomed about 20,000 visitors on the grounds at Huntsinger Farms.

Several exhibitors spoke with Hello Wisconsin showcasing their latest innovations in farming agriculture and technology, Wednesday morning.

Chippewa Valley Bean out of Menomonie is one of the world’s largest processor of kidney beans.

President, CEO, and 6th generation farmer Cindy Brown, shares her insights into the kidney bean industry.

The Chippewa Valley been exhibit is located at Innovation Square.

On 5th and University you’ll find DNR private water supply chief Marty Nessman.

Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater and the DNR is offering free on-the-spot screening.

Results will be available in only a few minutes. If you would like to have your water screened, bring one cup of your well water in any clean container at booth 587.

