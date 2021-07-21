Advertisement

Farm Tech Days: What you can expect for day two

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 Farm Tech Days show opening Tuesday welcomed about 20,000 visitors on the grounds at Huntsinger Farms.

Several exhibitors spoke with Hello Wisconsin showcasing their latest innovations in farming agriculture and technology, Wednesday morning.

Chippewa Valley Bean out of Menomonie is one of the world’s largest processor of kidney beans.

President, CEO, and 6th generation farmer Cindy Brown, shares her insights into the kidney bean industry.

The Chippewa Valley been exhibit is located at Innovation Square.

On 5th and University you’ll find DNR private water supply chief Marty Nessman.

Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater and the DNR is offering free on-the-spot screening.

Results will be available in only a few minutes. If you would like to have your water screened, bring one cup of your well water in any clean container at booth 587.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendance numbers
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert canceled for 4 Racine children, mother
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest

Latest News

farm tech days day 2
2021 FARM TECH DAYS WRAP
Deadline nearing to sign up for Conservation Reserve Program
2021 Farm Technology Days (7/21/21) Part 3
2021 Farm Technology Days (7/21/21) Part 3
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/21/21)