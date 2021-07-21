Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A federal grand jury for the Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin returned six indictments on Wednesday.

Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men from western Wisconsin.

40-year-old Levi Robb of Durand received five charges of producing child pornography. According to the indictment, Robb used a cell phone to take sexually-explicit pictures of a minor between November of 2015 and September of 2017. A conviction would result in a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for each count, with a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count. The charges against Robb are a result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, and Trempealeau County District Attorney’s Office.

59-year-old Leva Oustigoff, Jr. of Cumberland received a superseding indictment of eight counts of embezzlement and four counts of filing a false income tax return. Oustigoff is alleged to have embezzled money from the Turtle Lake Casino on eight separate occasions, taking amounts ranging from $1,799 to $20,000 and a total of approximately $72,634. The charges of filing a false income return are for the years from 2015 through 2018, in which Oustagoff is accused of underreporting his income. Oustagoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each embezzlement count and three years of prison on each tax count. The charges against Oustagoff are a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, and cooperation of the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe.

Three western Wisconsin men are receiving drug charges. 38-year-old Jason Stetzer of Holmen is charged with possession of meth for distribution, as well as being a felon in possession of firearms, on April 17, 2021. If convicted, Stetzer faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the gun charge and 20 years in prison for the drug charge. 41-year-old Adam Beliveau of Downing received two charges related to meth distribution and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years of prison for each count and a maximum penalty of life in prison for each count. And, 39-year-old Antjuano Green of La Crosse received three charges of distributing crack cocaine, and if convicted faces a minimum of five years for each count, with a maximum of 40 years on one of the counts and 20 years on the remaining two.

32-year-old Matthew Engelhardt of Roswell, New Mexico is the sixth person charged in Wednesday’s group of indictments. Engelhardt is charged with traveling in interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with another person.

The DOJ says all people indicted by the federal grand jury are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

