Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month featuring cucumbers.

Cucumber and Egg Scramble

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. dark sesame oil (or olive oil)

1 lb. cucumbers (about 2-3 cucumbers)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2- 3 medium to large eggs

2 Tbsp. feta cheese (optional)

2 Tbsp. fresh Cilantro, minced

pepper

Method:

Peel cucumbers (either peel off all the skins or leave some skin on). Slice in half lengthwise, then cut the cucumbers into thin slices on a bias.

Place cucumber slices in a bowl and toss with 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Set aside for 20 minutes.

Beat the eggs and season with a pinch of salt. Set aside.

After 20 minutes, rinse the cucumber slices under running water, drain and spread them on some paper towels to absorb excess water.

Place a pan over medium high heat. Once the pan is h ot, add oil and cucumbers and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook one minute.

Push cucumber slices to one side of the pan. Add beaten eggs to the empty side of the pan. Let the bottom of the eggs set, then stir-fry and toss cucumbers with eggs briefly. Add optional feta cheese. When the eggs are cooked transfer to a serving plate. Sprinkle with freshly cracked pepper. Serve as a lunch or breakfast dish.

Jackson in Action

