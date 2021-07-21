La Crosse Lighthouse receives funding for peer-run respite facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - More treatment options are in the works for people suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues.

La Crosse Lighthouse received a grant in the amount of $431,500 on July 1st from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to begin a peer-run respite.

Peer-run respites are short-term stay facilities for people living with mental health or substance abuse concerns.

Guests typically stay 7-10 days and are assisted by staff who have also lived with similar mental illness or addiction difficulties.

Scott Mihalovic with the La Crosse Lighthouse Board of Directors believes the peer system provides a great opportunity to help people going through hardships.

“Peers working with people who are struggling and suffering from mental illness and addiction do the best job to be able to help people begin their own recovery,” Mihalovic expressed.

La Crosse Lighthouse is in the process of searching for an Executive Director, and will hire additional staff once that position is filled.

The organization is also looking to find a 3-5 bedroom house to utilize as the peer-run respite.

Mihalovic hopes to get the facility up and running by either September or October at the latest.

