Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County

MIKANA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man shot by a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy during an incident July 14 in Mikana, Wis. remains in critical condition.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the man remains hospitalized as of July 21 in critical but stable condition.

Because the man has not been charged with a crime, his identity is not being revealed. The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has been in law enforcement for eight years.

The DOJ is conducting a required investigation of the incident, in which Weigand shot and critically injured a suspect following a standoff in the Village of Mikana, located in northeastern Barron Co. and also northeast of Rice Lake on the west side of Red Cedar Lake. Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a wellness check on Wednesday evening after the man allegedly made a threat to a person who lived nearby. The man barricaded himself in a room with a gun. After a standoff, the man raised a gun at Weigand, who then shot the man. Following the shooting, the man was taken by med flight to the hospital. No other people were injured during the incident, and all involved law enforcement personnel are cooperating with the Wisconsin DOJ and DCI during the investigation.

The DCI is being assisted in the investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. When the investigation has concluded, the case will be turned over to the Barron Co. District Attorney.

If the prosecution finds no reason to charge the law enforcement officer, the results of the investigation will be posted on the Wisconsin DOJ website here.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.

An officer-involved shooting Wednesday, July 14, 2021 took place in the Village of Mikana. (WEAU)

