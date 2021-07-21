Advertisement

Milwaukee alderwoman joins Democratic race for US Senate

Chantia Lewis has announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate.
Chantia Lewis has announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis has announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lewis announced her candidacy on Wednesday, a day after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the race. Both Lewis and Barnes are seeking to become the first African American to serve in the Senate from Wisconsin.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year.

Lewis was elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert canceled for 4 Racine children, mother
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest

Latest News

FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a...
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected
Sen. Johnson's latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April...
Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit