NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks to hold parade Thursday
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - We now have a time and place for fans to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks as they celebrate their championship in the streets of their home city.
A parade will be held Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The parade will proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street. It will then head down E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.
Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will all be in the parade.
Fans do not have to wait an extra to get their championship gear, though. The team is already selling merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop and locker room t-shirts and New Era championship caps are available for pre-order.
