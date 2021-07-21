Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity has nearly doubled from last week and has risen sharply from the week prior.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity. Last week, 15 counties were at that threshold, and two weeks ago, just two counties were in the high spread category.

The counties in western Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity include Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Price, Sawyer, and Vernon. Additionally, Buffalo, Clark, and Vernon counties showed an increasing trajectory of cases, three of the 13 counties in Wisconsin that are showing COVID-19 cases on the rise. Barron and Polk are among five counties statewide with low case activity.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows another increase in the 7-day average of new confirmed cases. Please, get vaccinated when you can, wear a mask when appropriate, social distance when necessary, and wash your hands. #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/aLo56eld14 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 21, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

In Wisconsin, 51.2% of the population has started or finished COVID-19 vaccinations, nearing 3 million people, including 48.9% of Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reports Wisconsin is averaging 221 new cases per day, a jump from 193 on Tuesday, based on the 7-day average. It’s the 15th straight day that rolling average has risen. The DHS says it received 345 positive tests in the latest batch of results. Information from the Wisconsin Hospital Association indicates that’s out of 7,101 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

Seven deaths from COVID-19 were reported to the state. Three of these deaths happened in the past 30 days. The DHS says Wisconsin is still averaging only 1 death per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State numbers show 40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s fewer than Monday and Tuesday but still above the 7-day average of 32 hospital admissions per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 143 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals Wednesday, including 37 in ICU. That’s 3 fewer patients in intensive care and one fewer patient overall compared to Tuesday, after taking new admissions minus discharges and deaths into account.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

