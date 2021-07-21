Advertisement

Opioid settlement expected to net $400M for Wisconsin

There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is set to receive about $400 million as part of a proposed $26 billion national legal settlement over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wisconsin’s share of the settlement with the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

“The tragic consequences of the opioid crisis have impacted families throughout Wisconsin, and Wisconsin DOJ is committed to pursuing accountability from the corporations whose conduct worsened the opioid crisis and to recovering as much as possible from those companies to support efforts to fight the crisis,” said Kaul. “In 2019, we joined the multistate investigation into opioid distributors. And, with today’s announcement, we’re now close to securing major financial recoveries that will substantially improve our ability to address the opioid epidemic.”

The agreement calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion over nine years, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion. The three distributors will pay their sums over the course of 18 years.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids and the distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse that will track the amount of opioids they send to health care providers and localities.

Johnson & Johnson will also be required to not fund any third parties who promote opioids and to not lobby on activities related to opioids.

