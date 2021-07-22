14-year-old boy dead after Wednesday shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after a shooting on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The Eau Claire Police Department is holding 26-year-old Austin Vang in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail for 1st-degree reckless homicide.

According to police, Vang is a suspect in a shooting before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of Terry Lane, north of Northstar Middle School. Police say 14-year-old Marwan D. Washington suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Washington died at the scene.

A forensic autopsy is being conducted today at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.

Police say there are no additional people being sought in the ongoing investigation and that the shooting is an isolated incident.

The Eau Claire Police Department is working with the Eau Claire Area School District to provide services and support to family, students, and staff.

