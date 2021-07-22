Advertisement

14-year-old boy dead after Wednesday shooting in Eau Claire

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after a shooting on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The Eau Claire Police Department is holding 26-year-old Austin Vang in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail for 1st-degree reckless homicide.

According to police, Vang is a suspect in a shooting before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of Terry Lane, north of Northstar Middle School. Police say 14-year-old Marwan D. Washington suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Washington died at the scene.

A forensic autopsy is being conducted today at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.

**ATTENTION** Please see the following media release in regards to the shooting that occurred on July 21, 2021 in the...

Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Police say there are no additional people being sought in the ongoing investigation and that the shooting is an isolated incident.

The Eau Claire Police Department is working with the Eau Claire Area School District to provide services and support to family, students, and staff.

