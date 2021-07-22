Advertisement

72% of Minnesota in drought after weeks of hot, dry weather

That’s up from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought.

That’s up from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling, since at the start of June, less than 1% of the state had severe drought areas.

The drought monitor shows the more intense “extreme” drought category has expanded from 4% last week to almost 19% this week. The news means that more watering restrictions are likely.

