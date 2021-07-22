Advertisement

Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate athletes competing in Tokyo

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its...
This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011(Hand-out | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Chipotle is getting into the Olympic spirit with limited-edition gold foil wrapped burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The burrito will be available at participating locations starting Friday, July 23.

“We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country’s top competitors,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release. “Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes.”

The restaurant chain is also offering free delivery on orders made via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through Aug. 1.

Chipotle says it wants to make it easier to feed Olympic fans while they watch their favorite sporting events.

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011, according to the restaurant.

Chipotle celebrated American athletes in June with new digital menu items.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has...
Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years

Latest News

Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks...
Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade
Drone footage from Farm Tech Days hosted by Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire Co.
Day 3 of Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County