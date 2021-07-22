Court refuses plea agreement in Eau Claire nonprofit embezzlement case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge is rejecting a deferred acceptance of guilty plea agreement in a case involving embezzlement from an Eau Claire-based charity.

41-year-old Renelle Laffe was charged with theft in a business setting for a dollar amount of greater than $10,000 up to $100,000 in 2019. Laffe was the founder of Hope in the Valley, a charity established to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer, and was the co-director of the Dragon Boat Festival at Half Moon Lake, which raised money for cancer services.

Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge John F. Manydeeds rejected the agreement Thursday afternoon during a plea hearing at the Eau Claire County Courthouse. Prosecutors and Laffe’s attorney were instructed to work towards a different resolution.

The next court date is scheduled for November 8 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

