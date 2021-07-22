Advertisement

Day 3 of Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County

Hello Wisconsin is riding into day 3 of Farm Tech Days thanks to two horses provided by Mounted Justice.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE CO. Wis. (WEAU) -The third and final day of Farm Technology Days starts at 9 a.m. Thursday morning hosted by Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire County.

Farm Technology Days equine tent chair Mike Gintner joins Hello Wisconsin live from the equine ends of the ground.

For the full list of Thursday’s equine area schedule, click here.

For youth thinking about pursuing a career in agriculture, Farm Tech Days youth chair Adam Wheling, also joins Hello Wisconsin with a full rundown of what learning opportunities are being offered on the grounds.

Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary, Silver Spring Foods, Inc., was founded in Eau Claire, WI in 1929. Now Huntsinger Farms is the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish.

Silver Spring executive Jeni Path joins Hello Wisconsin live Thursday morning from their exhibit inside innovation square.

Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under can attend for free. Parking is free as well.

