Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire man found safe
The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has...
Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely

Latest News

FILE - People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of...
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland: To help combat gun violence, confirm ATF leader
The battle could shape how the agency approaches a host of contentious issues ranging from this...
DNR confirmation fight brewing after chair refuses to leave