DHS: 98.4% of new positive COVID-19 cases are people not fully-vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Most of Wisconsin’s new positive COVID-19 cases are people who are not yet fully-vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, DHS communicable disease specialist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said that since January, 145,759 confirmed and probable cases were among people who aren’t fully vaccinated, compared to 2,390 confirmed or probable so-called “breakthrough” cases among the fully-vaccinated.

“98.4% of cases are occurring in people who are not fully vaccinated,” Westergaard said. He added that he suspects the percentage is even higher among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, because the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the severity of the virus and the vaccinated people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. We are holding a media briefing right now focused on #vaccine, variants, and back-to-school. Join us now: https://t.co/UsYGbQsK8q pic.twitter.com/LJo74R3eRZ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 22, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

51.3% of Wisconsinites have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with 48.9% of the state’s population getting fully vaccinated.

So far this week, 18,767 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The 7-day average of new confirmed cases was up to 242 on Thursday. That rolling average was 70 cases per day on June 29, less than four weeks ago. The DHS says testing confirmed 342 new cases.

The death toll rose to 7,393 with 3 more deaths reported to the state, but none were from the past 30 days. Wisconsin is still averaging one death per day when only considering recent cases.

The counties in western Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity include Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Price, Sawyer, and Vernon. Additionally, Buffalo, Clark, and Vernon counties showed an increasing trajectory of cases, three of the 13 counties in Wisconsin that are showing COVID-19 cases on the rise. Barron and Polk are among five counties statewide with low case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State numbers show 53 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Wednesday, above the average of 33 admissions per day. Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported, after taking discharges and deaths into account, there are 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state, with 35 of them in intensive care. That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU but 8 more patients overall since Wednesday

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

