Elk Mound man found dead after rollover crash near New Auburn Wednesday
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF DOVRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elk Mound man is dead after a crash near New Auburn Wednesday.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says 77-year-old Donald Buerkley of Elk Mound was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Highway 53 near the exit to New Auburn.
According to a release by the Sheriff’s Department, Buerkley’s vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway Wednesday at 2:24 p.m.
Chetek Ambulance and New Auburn Fire Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
