Elk Mound man found dead after rollover crash near New Auburn Wednesday

TOWN OF DOVRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elk Mound man is dead after a crash near New Auburn Wednesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says 77-year-old Donald Buerkley of Elk Mound was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Highway 53 near the exit to New Auburn.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Department, Buerkley’s vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway Wednesday at 2:24 p.m.

Chetek Ambulance and New Auburn Fire Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.

