Elk Mound man found dead after rollover crash near New Auburn Wednesday

The crash occurred on southbound Highway 53 near the New Auburn exit.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF DOVRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elk Mound man is dead after a crash near New Auburn Wednesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says 77-year-old Donald Buerkley of Elk Mound was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Highway 53 near the exit to New Auburn.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Department, Buerkley’s vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway Wednesday at 2:24 p.m.

Chetek Ambulance and New Auburn Fire Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Press Release - July 22, 2021 On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2:24 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

