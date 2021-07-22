Advertisement

Feed My People Food Bank hosts ‘Operation Picnic’ ‘Pack-a-Thon’

People packing macaroni bags at Feed My People Food Bank's "Operation Picnic" "Pack-a-Thon" in...
People packing macaroni bags at Feed My People Food Bank's "Operation Picnic" "Pack-a-Thon" in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank put volunteers to work Thursday for its “Operation Picnic.”

They packed one-pound bags of macaroni and rice at Thursday’s “Pack-a-Thon.”

The Food Bank said thousands of bags were packed as of Thursday morning.

The food will be used a Feed My People’s Pop-Up Pantries.

This was the first time Feed My People had groups of volunteers back at the food bank since since coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just excited to have so many people together working hard. We’ve had volunteers throughout this time but it’s just been a small core group so there’s a lot of excitement and energy with all the groups here,” Feed My People Food Bank Communications Specialist Susie Haugley said.

Haugley said while the food bank is allowing groups of volunteers back in the building, it’s limiting those group sizes to 18.

