Fierce Freedom’s Justice Run supports survivors of human trafficking

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The advocacy group Fierce Freedom in Altoona is known for its fight against human trafficking.

Wednesday, the organization put on its 14th Annual Justice Run. The run also serves as a fundraiser - with all the money raised going to services for victim-survivors.

Program coordinator Cat Jacoby says Fierce Freedom’s work goes beyond helping to heal the mental pain of human trafficking.

“It also goes towards things like toiletries, gas cards things that they don’t have readily available - that could actually lead them towards exploitation, if they don’t have provisions for their needs. So, we want to offer that to them. Rather than having to have them ask somebody who has bad intentions for money, we want to give that to them as a gift, in order for them to flourish and succeed and walk along side them in the healing journey as well,” said Jacoby.

