Fort McCoy names new garrison deputy commander

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office is announcing that Lt. Col. Chad Maynard has been named as the new garrison deputy commander.

Maynard enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2002 and was deployed to Kuwait in 2004. Most recently, Maynard has served as a professor of military science at the University of Akron in Ohio.

During his military experience, Maynard earned several awards for his service in the Army and Army Reserve.

Maynard holds a master’s degree in business administration from Trident University International and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Franklin.

In his position at Fort McCoy, Maynard will support the training and readiness of military personnel for all branches of the U.S. military.

