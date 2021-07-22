Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died as a result of a shooting Wednesday in Eau Claire on Terry Lane. A...
14-year-old boy dead after Wednesday shooting in Eau Claire
29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire man found safe
The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has...
Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

Ashton's Angels Football Camp
Ashton's Angels Football Camp (7/22/21)
An Eau Claire firefighter putting out a fire using F-500 in a demonstration in Eau Claire, Wis.
Eau Claire firefighters show off PFAS-free fire suppressant
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Health officials worried about Bucks celebration COVID-19 surge
14-Year-Old Boy Dies In Shooting Wednesday Afternoon
14-Year-Old Boy Dies In Shooting Wednesday Afternoon (7/22/21)
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival