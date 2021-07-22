Advertisement

Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade

Evers’ proclamation comes right before the Bucks’ championship parade
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - July 22, 2021, will officially go down in Wisconsin history as “Bucks in Six” Day.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the proclamation Thursday morning celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship two days earlier. The name also recognizes the team’s “Bucks in Six!” rallying cry that, as the governor’s office put it, “fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings.”

In his proclamation, Evers cited the Bucks’ ability to lift the spirits of basketball fans during some of the state’s darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(I)n the midst of the unparalleled loss, tragedy, and challenges that surrounded the 2020-21 NBA season due to the coronavirus pandemic, basketball fans in Wisconsin, across the United States, and around the world have watched the Bucks—and their charm, humor, eccentricity, resilience, and grit—with admiration, respect, and joy, and on the heels of a difficult year for so many, this team and its players have remained a source of hope, unity, and happiness when it has been needed the most.”

Gov. Tony Evers' proclamation

CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE

The proclamation comes a couple hours before the Bucks players start winding their way through the streets of the Cream City for a championship parade that will end with a celebration in the Deer District.

Route to take place through downtown Milwaukee and end with championship celebration in Deer District.(WMTV)

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. and will proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street. It will then head down E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.

NBC15 News will stream the parade on our website, in our app, and on our Facebook page, so even if you can’t make it, you can still watch.

