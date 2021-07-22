Advertisement

Governor urges virus vaccinations about surge due to variant

Gov. Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get...
Gov. Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official on Thursday comes amid a growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago. Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated.

A live stream of Thursday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services briefing will be available here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire man found safe
The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has...
Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely

Latest News

29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
The seven-day case average jumps to 193 Tuesday, up from 156 on Monday.
Wisconsin DHS confirms 451 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus