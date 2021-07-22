Heyde Center asking artists to put their spin on Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heyde Center for the Arts is partnering with the Chippewa Falls Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to create “Celebrating Irvine Park Through Art.”

“Whether it’s an historical aspect of things, whether it’s the band shell or it’s animals, whatever it is, I wanted to get them live so people could see them creating art,” Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry John Jimenez said.

It’s a project he and Heyde Center Executive Director Debra Johnson collaborated on.

“We want people to come to the park, do their art here where people can interact with them,” Johnson said. “They can look at them. They can see what is going on. And then they can paint, they can sculpt, they can sketch, whatever it is. And then we would like them to send us digital copies as well as a picture of them in the park.”

She added the park, now in its second century, is the source of much artistic inspiration.

“How does an artist capture the park in a creative way? And it may not be a specific, exact rendering of a tree, it may be an interpretation of what they are doing in the park. Just so it’s something that really captures for them what the park means to them,” Johnson said.

Jimenez said he envisions artists using more than paint and brushes to showcase their interpretations of Irvine Park.

“I just envision it where people, just different spots all over the park,” he said. “And whether it’s a medium of actual acrylic art or it’s water painting or it’s sculpting, whatever it is, to me it’s exciting to see that here at Irvine Park.”

Artists can submit their work starting Aug. 15. Submissions end Jan 14, 2022.

Submissions will be displayed in a Heyde Center exhibit from Feb. 23 through March 9, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.